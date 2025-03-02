Sunshine Coast Pride Festival To Return This November

On Friday night the Sunshine Coast Pride Network hosted their relaunch event, with some exciting news.

The organisation, which had been dormant since 2019, hosted the event to reinvigorate the pride network in the area.

They also gathered to announce details for the relaunch of the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival.

Sunshine Coast Pride Festival to return

“Hundreds gathered at The Station in Birtinya last night for the relaunch of the Sunshine Coast Pride Network, and to hear long-awaited news of the return of the coast’s Pride Festival” organisers said in a statement.

They went on to reveal details for the Sunshine Coast Pride Festival, announcing that the event will return on the 14th – 23rd of November 2025 calling it “the biggest and most comprehensive Pride offering the region has ever seen.”

“The event has been dormant since 2019, when the emergence of Covid-19 exhausted funding and left the country at a standstill” they said.

“Now, thanks to a renewed energy from a website rebrand and relaunch, the Sunshine Coast Pride Network is excited to add the bustling tourist region back to the ever-growing list of regional Pride celebrations.”

There’s plenty to look forward to with the renewed event offering a brand new format for the festival.

“Dates will span a ten-day block and a Fringe Festival-style format will welcome submissions from community groups with Pride-themed events and activities that align with the inclusive, accessible and supportive aims of the network” they announced.

“Expect to see the best of the Sunshine Coast on display, from beach parties to picnics in the park and roller-skating along the boardwalk.”

Of course the peak of the festival will be the return of the widely popular Fair Day on Sunday November 16.

Fair Day will be a family friendly event which will include entertainment, music and markets with the return of the much loved dog fashion parade.

A large crowd gathered at The Station on Friday evening to celebrate the relaunch, which received funding from the Sunshine Coast Council and Lesbians Incorporated to assist with the launch and the new website for the organisation.

Guests came from across the region to celebrate the launch enjoying the unity and excitement of the community coming together.

“Sunshine Coast Pride Network relaunch was an Excellent opportunity (to) bring everyone together and promote the event and it was great to see so many great organisations come together and support the LGBTI community. I was so overwhelmed and shocked to be recognised and receive the Australia Day Award for service to the SES LGBTI Pride and Community” said Jared Ashcroft of the Maleny Group & North Coast Region SES Pride Leader.

Other attendees included Jenny Sargent from LGBTICAN who said “The evening reflected our beautiful community, young and older, from all abilities and interests. And we are all grateful for the opportunity to be ourselves and be connected via the Sunshine Coast Pride Network.”

“The Sunshine Coast Pride Network relaunch was a lovely evening of inclusion, networking and hugs!” said Clare Peak Free Mum Hugs.

2025 will be a big year for the Sunshine Coast Pride Network as they work towards reinvigorating the local LGBTQIA+ community on the Sunshine Coast.

“We are hoping to achieve a more connected community with our relaunch, leaning on our recognisable name to be a voice for the marginalised while celebrating the achievements of LGBTQIA+ people’ said committee member Sophie.

“There’s lots going on behind the scenes to make this the biggest Pride we’ve ever done. There will be more opportunities for our community to collaborate with us and more reach across the whole Sunshine Coast, including the ranges, hinterland, coast and commercial hubs.”