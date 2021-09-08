—

Zurich Pride marchers hold up banners reading “Ja, ich will!” (Yes, I do) - the official slogan of Switzerland’s “Marriage for All” movement. Image: Grünliberale Kanton Zürich.

Switzerland is due to hold a vote on September 26 on whether or not to go ahead and legalise same-sex marriages.

Although the Swiss Parliament in December 2020 passed a bill recognising same-sex marriages, conservative politicians raised enough signatures to take the matter to a national referendum as they call for a “protection of traditions”.

Conservatives Forced A National Vote

Pride Walks are my favorite events in the world!! Only love at this beautiful demo in Zürich Pride, Saturday 4th of September 2021!! #lovewins #zurichpride #pridewalk @ZurichPride pic.twitter.com/942XItkMrT — Darling Peter (@itsdarlingpeter) September 5, 2021

The bill which has become known as the “marriage for all” project was initially put forward by the Liberal Greens in 2013, and after years of debate the initiative was accepted by a large majority in Parliament back in December.

“The state should not dictate to people how they should organise their private and family lives,” said Karin Keller-Sutter, head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police, in a statement.

Tens of thousands protest at Zurich Pride

🏳️‍🌈 Zehntausende demonstrierten letzten Samstag an der @ZurichPride für die Rechte der #LGBTI* Community. @queeramnesty war dabei, um ein Zeichen für das Ja zur «Ehe für alle» zu setzen. pic.twitter.com/yVedYwGvTA — Amnesty Schweiz (@Amnesty_Schweiz) September 7, 2021

Switzerland is one of the few European countries where same-sex couples do not have equal marriage rights.

The legalisation of same-sex marriages is well overdue according to protesters who, on Saturday, marched at Zurich Pride with banners reading slogans like “You can do it. Marriage for everyone now”.

Many participants held up banners that read read “Ja, ich will!” (Yes, I do) – the official slogan of Switzerland’s “Marriage for All” movement.

Currently, same-sex couples in Switzerland are only able to be in a registered partnership, which does not give them the same legal rights as marriage does.

If Switzerland votes ‘yes’ on the 26th, it will also enable queer couples to adopt, as well as allow female queer couples to have children through sperm donation.

If passed the words “bride” and “groom” will be replaced with either “two people” or “the engaged”, allowing all queer couples to marry.

