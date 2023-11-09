Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 Festival Program Released

The glitter, glitz, and glam of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival are back.

This morning, November 10, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) released its 2024 festival program.

Going from February 16 until March 3, this year’s Mardi Gras season is packed with over 100 community events, dance parties, theatre and music before climaxing on March 2 with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

This Year’s Theme Is ‘Our Future’

In August, SGLMG announced “Our Future” as the theme for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Pride’s 46th year.

Talking about this theme, CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Gil Beckwith said, “For 45 years, the energy, vibrancy, and unity of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has made it a globally significant event. And each year, our commitment to bringing forth an even more fabulous celebration grows.

“In 2024, we embrace our roots and look forward with eager anticipation to our future. Our mission is clear: to echo the voices of our communities, to champion progress and instigate impactful change.”

She continued, “Beyond the individual events, and there are many, the 2024 festival underscores our commitment to inclusivity, unity and remembrance. The 2024 Festival celebrates our past, our present and most crucially, the promising future we’re building. Here’s to another unforgettable Sydney Mardi Gras.”

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said, “Sydney Mardi Gras is an annual highlight on Sydney’s calendar, and the City of Sydney is proud to support this celebration of protest and pride.”

Moore continued, sharing, “On a personal note, this will be my 32nd year marching in the parade, although I started judging floats in the 80s! I am proud to be an ally and champion of the LGBTQIA+ community and look forward to Sydney being awash in glitter and sequins once more!”

‘Biggest And Boldest Program In Years’

According to organisers, this year promises to be “its biggest and boldest program in years.”

Tried and true events are back including Progress Pride Flag Raising, Fair Day, Paradiso Pool Party, Kaftana Pool Party, Laugh Out Proud, Sissy Ball, Queer Art After Hours, Mardi Gras Party, Laneway, and obviously, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Back for a second year is the popular Bondi Beach Party, which made its debut at Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Events

As per Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, events include:

Bondi Beach Party: A grand beachside celebration that captured hearts at Sydney WorldPride returns. Bringing together 15,000 revellers as the iconic Bondi Beach is the backdrop to international DJs and performances for that distinct Sydney Mardi Gras flair.

Ultra Violet: This invigorating day-to-night party is tailored for LGBTQIA+ women, set within the artistic walls of the National Art School, and curated by luminaries Sveta Gilerman and Jess Hill;

Festival First Light: A city-wide Welcome to Country ceremony led by Elders from across the Sydney Basin;

Hot Trans Summer: A total trans and gender-diverse takeover of floating luxury venue Glass Island. It is set to be a celebration dedicated to the trans and gender-diverse communities, boasting an all-trans lineup.

Queer Futures: A series of talks and ideas, with conversations ranging from sport to the arts, politics and education.

Diamond Dance: presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Pollys Club, and Dykes on Bikes, is a party celebrating Pollys Club’s 60th year through nostalgic rhythms and standout acts.

Oxtravaganza and Darlo Big Drag Brunch: Presented by the Darlinghurst Business Partnership, is an eclectic two-week fringe festival pulsating with nightly performances, art showcases, a dedicated family zone and more. Also returning from 2023 is Darlo Big Drag Brunch, where the glittering Oxford Street and surrounds will be taken over by simultaneous Drag Brunches to kick off the Bondi Beach Party day.

Marks Park Dawn Sunrise Service of Reflection: In collaboration with the Bronte Surf Club, ACON and Waverley Council is a poignant dawn service to remember and honour victims of homophobic and transphobic violence in the 1970’s and 1990’s.

& JULIET: Presented by Michael Cassel Group in association with MTM/LeyLine, a one-night-only Mardi Gras special performance of the smash hit musical starring Lorinda May Merrypor, Rob Mills, Casey Donovan and Amy Lehpamer.

Tickets for this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras season go on sale on November 20.

For a full list of events visit mardigras.org.au