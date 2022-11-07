—

The board of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) has quashed a handful of Pride In Protest motions, submitted in the lead-up to the SGLMG Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Also rejected was a motion to scrap the Mardi Gras Police Accord, which addresses police decency checks, and condemns the use of sniffer dogs and a heavy police presence during the parade.

In a statement, Pride in Protest said, “These motions are contiguous with years of grassroots campaigning by queer and trans people, and would represent a major step forward for SGLMG as a conduit of LGBTQ voices, as opposed to solely being a cynical avenue to farm sponsorship money.”

The statement continued, “Beyond all reason, the board of SGLMG has made the baffling decision to not hear any of these motions at the AGM.”

Not Required To Table Motions that are ‘Invalid or Incapable of Being Legally Effective’

According to SGLMG, explaining their decision to decline to table the motions, “The Board is not required to put to the general meeting a motion that is invalid or incapable of being legally effective.”

In regard to the Mardi Gras Police Accord, SGLMG said that the organisation is currently reviewing the Police Accord, through “extensive community review and consultation.”

“The accord does not give police extra powers. What the Accord does is set out how Mardi Gras work with NSW Police to ensure that the police operation is tailored to the requirements and expectations of the LGBTQI+ community so that they feel safe at our events.

According to SGLMG, an update on this Police Accord review will be revealed at the AGM.

Sniffer Dogs At Mardi Gras

When it came to the use of sniffer dogs, SGLMG said, “Since the creation of the Mardi Gras Police Accord, there has been a reduction in the presence of sniffer dogs and the number of drug searches at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is also able to provide education about police drug detection activities to the community through the Fair Play initiative.”

In a conversation with Star Observer, member of Pride and Protest and former SGLMG board member, Charlie Murphy said, “We’d like to see the motions re-tabled as they have been done every year. I would like to see the organization stop being so afraid of their members, that they’ll go ahead and protect organizations that have billions and billions of dollars or thousands of uniformed police.

“Stop protecting them and start listening to their community.”

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore Warned Police About Being Heavy-Handed During WorldPride

At the October 31 City of Sydney Council meeting, Lord Mayor Clover Moore warned police about the use of sniffer dogs and being heavy-handed during the upcoming Sydney WorldPride celebrations.

“It’s a real pity that people might feel unsafe because of a police presence,” Moore said.

“I do know that people feel really quite intimidated if a uniformed police officer comes through a bar with a dog to check people out, and I’d like to think there’s something we’re not going to see that sort of thing happening.

“We’re going to be welcoming people to WorldPride, not welcoming them with a line-up of police, frankly, which is not what we’re about.”

She continued, “It would be really good if we could take this further in terms of how we’re policing Oxford Street so people don’t feel intimidated by coming to Oxford Street. We want them to feel welcome and enjoy it.”

The SGLMG AGM takes place on November 26.

If you are not a member of SGLMG and would like to vote at the AGM, you have until 5pm, November 12 to become a member.