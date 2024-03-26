Sydney Pool Celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility This Weekend

This weekend the City Of Sydney will host another free family-friendly and inclusive open day at a local pool to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility.

The event follows the first successful event held at the Ashfield Aquatic Centre in 2022 and the first in the city of Sydney in 2023.

Come and celebrate our trans and gender diverse communities this Sunday

On Sunday March 31 Cook + Phillip Park Pool in Sydney will again host this fun and free event to celebrate the trans and gender diverse communities in Sydney.

The event will take place on International Transgender Day of Visibility and provide a range of free entertainment and activities.

On top of free access to the facilities there will be a live DJ, roaming entertainment and aqua aerobics classes.

Entertainment will include drag artist Joyce Maynge, floating dancers, with light snacks and refreshments provided as well.

Also on hand at the event will be local LGBTQA+ community groups to provide support and information as guests enjoy their day.

Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore is excited for the city to be hosting the event.

“This is the second time we’ve hosted a free event at a pool with a specific focus on a safe celebration of gender diversity and inclusivity,” she said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming trans and gender diverse people to Cook + Phillip Park Pool for a fun and relaxing afternoon and evening on International Transgender Day of Visibility.”

All members of the trans and gender diverse community are welcome as well as allies, friends, partners and families.

Previous events a resounding success

In 2022 a similar event was held at the Ashfield Aquatic Centre in Sydney’s Inner West with the pool hosting a free trans and gender Diverse Swim Night.

Following the event Greens councillor Sylvie Ellsmore, who went on to become Deputy Lord Mayor, tabled a motion calling on council officers to evaluate the capacity for the City to host their own trans and gender diverse swim nights.

After receiving unanimous support the first ever City Of Sydney event was held at the Cook + Phillip Park Pool in 2023 with over five hundred people in attendance.

Ellsmore praised the success of the event and promised there would be more to come.

“Our office will be moving at Notice of Motion to the February Council meeting for trans and gender diverse swim nights to become a regular part of the City’s community programs,” she said at the time.

She went on to stress the importance of these events for those in the trans and gender diverse community.

“Going into a new sporting facility or a pool where there’s change rooms and you’re not familiar where things are, that having a welcoming event like that allows you to feel safe the first time you go to those spaces and know that you’re going to have a welcoming experience.”

“Events like this are a way for people to get familiar with a space that they want to go into.”

The 2024 event will take place at Cook + Phillip Park Pool, 4 College Street (corner of William Street), Sydney from 4pm to 8pm, Sunday March 31.

This is an all ages and alcohol free event, tickets are free but guests are required to register online prior to the event.