The 2025 Mardi Gras Theme & Dates Have Been Announced!

The theme and 2025 dates for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival have been announced!

Mardi Gras will return to Sydney from February 14 – March 2 next year, marking its 47th year.

A statement from Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) reads,

“Celebrating 47 years, Sydney Mardi Gras continues to stand strong as a pillar of strength and unity and a monument for creativity and self-expression within LGBTQIA+ communities in Sydney and across the globe.

“The 2025 Festival promises to bring unforgettable moments, radiant performances, and vibrant events that honour the past, celebrate the present and inspire a future of inclusivity and acceptance.”

Official 2025 Mardi Gras theme will be ‘Free to Be’

The official theme for the 2025 festival is ‘FREE TO BE’, which SGLMG say is “a celebration of the strides toward true LGBTQIA+ equality while also acting as a global reminder that our fight is far from over, and that we are not truly free until we are all free to be”.

“Free To Be is a manifesto of what our community has desired and fought for dozens of decades, and the reason why we will continue to be here, fighting, celebrating and being fiercely visible for the generations to come,” said CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Gil Beckwith.

“Our theme is about making a statement to embrace and rejoice in our unique individuality as well as our collective identity.

“It is about the bravery to rise for each other in the darkest of times and protect the progress we’ve made, using it as a springboard toward the progress we deserve.”

2025 Mardi Gras event dates confirmed

While the full calendar of dazzling LGBTQIA+ events will be released later this year, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi has confirmed some of the events that will go ahead.

These include:

The Sydney Gay and Lesbians Mardi Gras Parade. 200 floats anticipated to take the streets for the Mardi Gras’ most beloved and historic event! Applications to march in the 2025 Parade open today (15 August). And SGLMG have confirmed that their new airline partner is Qantas, who will be providing $25,000 worth of flights for interstate and regional groups participate in the 2025 Parade.

Fair Day. SGLMG have confirmed that 90% of the stalls rolling over from this year's event after is was cancelled, so applications also open today (15 August) but spaces are very limited.

SGLMG have confirmed that 90% of the stalls rolling over from this year’s event after is was cancelled, so applications also open today (15 August) but spaces are very limited. Mardi Gras +. Mardi Gras+ is an open-access festival program – applications to host an event also open today (15 August).

Watch this space for more information on the 2025 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and you can visit mardigras.org.au for more info.