The Real Housewives of Melbourne newcomer, Anjali Rao casually dropped a juicy morsel into conversation with new Best Friend Forever (or until next season’s cast announcement, at least), co-star and gal pal Kyla Kirkpatrick, in the latest episode of the reality show this week.

Rao came out to Kirkpatrick over champagne and secrets, in the safe space encompassed by her new friend, the camera crew, Real Housewives production team and Foxtel’s ever-diminishing market share.

“It’s a new thing for me, but I am openly bisexual,” Rao told Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick‘s response was supportive if not slightly safe for television: “You know, your true friends don’t matter which way you swing, we love you no matter what!”

Support Is A Safe Gamble

Rao can expect to get support as a newly openly out person from at least one of the other Housewives. Gamble Breaux, who has a gay stepson, told the Star Observer in 2018, “When I was 16 I started going out clubbing on Oxford Street, and I felt happy there”.

Rao teased the big reveal on her fledgling Instagram account before the release of the second episode saying, “I get to share a lifelong secret with the ladies… and all of you.” – it is not yet known if this big reveal will lead to other LGBTQI themes on the show, but you can be sure the fans of The Real Housewives of Melbourne will be tuning in to see!

Rao has had a distinguished journalism career, in which she received many prestigious awards and worked as a journalist for many news outlets worldwide, including as an anchor for CNN International and a presenter for Sky News in the United Kingdom.

The Real Housewives Of OC Star Comes Out

Advertisement Braunwyn Windham-Burke (of The Real Housewives of Orange County) had come out in December 2020 as lesbian.

The mother of seven children, who has decided to stay married to her supportive husband and was dating a woman at the time of the video interview with GLAAD, said “I’m finally comfortable enough to say I like women. I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. I’m a lesbian,” she told Anthony Ramos, GLAAD’s head of talent.

“It has taken me 42 years to say that, but I’m so proud of where I am right now and I’m so happy where I am — and to be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”