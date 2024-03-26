The Substation At LGBTQ Museum Qtopia Sydney Now open

The Substation at LGBTQ museum Qtopia Sydney is officially open. Located in Taylor Square on Oxford Street, The Substation will act as a space to feature Queer music and storytelling.

Inside, a plaque reads, “As this once electrical substation pulses with newfound energy, it becomes a vibrant nexus of music, storytelling, and community, enriching the tapestry of Sydney’s cultural storytelling.”

‘A New Exciting Venue’

Speaking at the opening ceremony, CEO of Qtopia Sydney Greg Fisher said, “Here we are–sub terrain in Taylor Square on Oxford Street, Darlinghurst. A new exciting venue surrounded with odes to our colourful past on the walls.”

The walls of The Substation feature historic Queer memorabilia, from legendary Oxford Street venues, including the Midnight Shift, the Taxi club, and the sauna, Signal.

Fisher continued, “From today, this place will deliver fabulous exhibitions by day and yet another performance venue for Queer shows at night.”

130BPM: Soundtrack to a Revolution

Sydney-based Aria award-winning musician Beatrice ‘Bertie’ Blackman is curating The Substation’s inaugural exhibition, 130BPM: Soundtrack to a Revolution.

130BPM: Soundtrack to a Revolution will highlight the diverse types of music produced within the Australian Queer community from the 70s till now.

Fisher explained, “The exhibition is a testament to the ingenuity, joy, passion and immense talent of Queer Australian musicians from the 1970s to the present – showcasing fourteen potent songs that mark important moments in the ongoing journey of Queer Australian music.”

He concluded, “Much of Queer history focusses on the darkness – on the ways in which Queer people have been subjugated and let down.

“This installation invites you to see the light and join the party, because if Queers know how to do anything, it’s how to get down.”

Largest Home Of Queer History And Culture In The World

Qtopia Sydney is the largest home of Queer history and culture in the world.

The Qtopia Sydney Campus includes old Darlinghurst Police Station (301 Forbes Street), The Bandstand in Green Park, and The Substation and Toilet Block in Taylor Square.

The site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station has an important place in the city’s Queer history. The police station was once associated with the harassment and persecution of Sydney’s LGBTQI community, including 78ers.

Qtopia Sydney is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10:30am until 4:30pm.

For more information visit qtopiasydney.com.au