A NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced three young men to prison for the aggravated kidnapping of 56-year-old Canberra-based real estate agent Peter Keeley, whose body was found in the bushlands on the NSW South Coast in February 2020.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses violent death of a gay man, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Keeley, an auctioneer and past president of West Belconnen Junior Rugby League Football Club, was lured by one of the boys via the gay dating app Grindr. The three accused discussed a plan to tie Keeley up and bash him and even searched on Google “Does holding a metal object in your hand make a difference to your punch”.

Acquitted Of Murder Charges

Justice Michael Walton, had in June 2022, acquitted the three, who were all 17 at the time of the crime, of murder charges, but held them guilty of aggravated kidnapping.

“The deceased was struck repeatedly and with some force and was bound and gagged. The assault was extensive, and the extent of the violence was significant,” the judge said.

The court said that the three accused were of the “distorted view” that Keeley was a paedophile and “their behaviour was justified.”

The trio, who cannot be identified by their names because of their age at the time of the crime, were given different sentences ranging from non-parole periods of two years and seven months to three years and 10 months.

The third accused’s non-parole period ended on September 12, 2022, and the court ordered his immediate release.

Accused Were Law Abiding And Of Good Character, Says Judge

The judge had rejected the prosecution’s application for Keeley’s family to read a victim impact statement at the trial.

Judge Whalton ruled that while “the offence involved considerable violence” and there were “elements of vigilantism”, it was “not an “adult-like” offence”.

The court accepted the submission of the lawyers for the accused that the offence “was not committed by hardened, young offenders but by three youths who were friends and apart from some illicit drug use, were law abiding and of good character.”

“I also accept the submission that the criminal behaviour stemmed from a dangerous and misguided idea which according to (one of the accused) “all went terribly wrong”,” said Judge Whalton, adding, “I consider that for reasons of youth alone, there ought to be less emphasis on retribution and general deterrence than might otherwise be the case and more emphasis on rehabilitation.”

All three accused will serve their jail terms in a juvenile correctional setting and will not be transferred to an adult prison.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.












