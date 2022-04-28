—

Matt Armato and Beau Ciolino, a gay couple with a charming sense of style when it comes to both clothes and decor, took a chance about eight years ago to focus full-time on their popular lifestyle blog ‘Probably This’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Probably This (@probablythis)

Even if you didn’t want to buy the book, you could spend hours in lovely distraction, wiling away the time in the beauty that is the ‘Probably This’ social media pages and website. There are all sorts of hints and tips on renovating either your rented home or the home that you own, in the boys’ case, a Victorian-era shotgun home in New Orleans.

Hairy Chests, Solid legs, Doggies And Kittens

Whether a few of your favourite things include vintage claw-foot bathtubs, yummy food and cocktail recipes, classically renovated rooms or bare, hairy chested men wielding power tools… beach side frolicking, cute kittens or brawny legs in boots, these two fella’s online presence has lots of bases covered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Probably This (@probablythis)

Amarto and Ciolino met during college and quickly connected, even moving to South East Asia for a summer together soon after meeting to teach English to business professionals. They survived as a couple and moved back to the States to complete their studies and to decide what they were going to do with their lives.

oomf to bffl pipeline pic.twitter.com/I4kBTBt58O — Probably This (@probablythis) June 28, 2021

How do you have a business without customers? Probably this

It was during this time that Amarto was working in hospitality, “The restaurant that I worked at the most was ‘Sylvain’ in the French Quarter and they took such pride in their decor,” Armato says in an interview with Adore Magazine “They would quiz us on the different art pieces in the restaurant, and I loved all of that.”

Bye bye low-fat chocolate pudding paint 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hwwFFRchay — Probably This (@probablythis) June 4, 2021

Probably This was the result of that pondering and after the usual development challenges and teething problems, their internet blog was born. The blog then spawned social media pages on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and TikTok – their amusing take on their efforts and style is “better homo and garden.”, which sums it up nicely!

Take me back tho pic.twitter.com/cF1JllSsCX — beau ciolino (@beauciolino) August 24, 2021

Guest starring in many of their shots is the rest of their family – three very special and lucky furry companions, their first love being the family dog Fox and his two feline siblings, Barley and Rye.