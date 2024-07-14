Trailblazing Sex Therapist Dr Ruth Dies Aged 96

Dr Ruth Westheimer, the trailblazing sex therapist who revolutionised public conversations about sex and intimacy, has died aged 96.

Westheimer, renowned for her candid and compassionate approach to discussing sex, leaves behind a legacy of advocacy and education, particularly impactful to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Dr Ruth: An International trailblazer

A statement from the family of Dr Ruth announced the passing of the much loved therapist this week. “The children of Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer are sad to announce the passing of their mother, the internationally-celebrated sex therapist, author, talk show host, professor, and orphan of the Holocaust. She died peacefully at her home in New York City on July 12th surrounded by her loving family, just over a month after celebrating her 96th birthday.”

Westheimer’s rise to fame began with her radio show “Sexually Speaking” in the early 1980s. Her approachable demeanour and expertise helped millions navigate the complexities of human sexuality.

At a time when discussing sex was taboo, her willingness to address issues openly and humorously made her a beloved figure. For the LGBTQIA+ community, her work was particularly significant. During the height of the AIDS crisis, Westheimer was one of the few public figures who stood up for gay men, advocating for safe sex and destigmatising conversations around HIV/AIDS.

Dr. Ruth’s approach was revolutionary because it was inclusive. She firmly believed that all consensual sexual activities between adults were normal and should be discussed without shame. This perspective was vital for queer individuals who often faced judgment and misinformation about their sexuality.

Her work helped normalise discussions about sexual health and rights, providing a platform for LGBTQIA+ voices in a conservative era.

An advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community

Westheimer’s advocacy extended beyond her media presence. She was a staunch supporter of gay rights, abortion rights, and comprehensive sex education. Her stance often drew criticism from conservative figures, but she remained unwavering in her commitment to sexual literacy and equality.

Her support for the LGBTQIA+ community was rooted in her own experiences of persecution and survival, giving her a unique empathy and understanding.

Throughout her career, Dr. Ruth emphasised the importance of consent and communication in sexual relationships. Her guidance was not just about the mechanics of sex but about fostering respect and mutual pleasure. This holistic approach resonated deeply with the queer community, who often lacked access to inclusive and affirming sexual education.

In her later years, Westheimer continued to engage with contemporary issues, including the evolving conversations around consent and technology’s impact on relationships. She remained a vibrant presence in public discourse, offering wisdom and humour to new generations.

Dr. Ruth’s legacy is not just one of breaking taboos but of creating a more inclusive and understanding world. Her work empowered countless individuals, particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community, to embrace their sexuality with confidence and pride.