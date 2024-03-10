Trans Golfer Hailey Davidson Banned From Women’s Tour After Shock Decision

Trans golfer Hailey Davidson has spoken out against a sudden decision to ban trans women from competing in the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour.

Organisers made the shock announcement this week, during the mid season of the competition.

The decision is a u-turn for the organisation who have previously backed the trans athlete, which will now see her banned from competing.

Hailey Davidson speaks out

Taking to social media Hailey Davidson has spoken out against the decision that will see her banned from competing.

“Effective immediately, I have been removed (banned) from the next 3 NXXT tournaments that I already signed up for and been approved to play,” she wrote on Instagram.

Adding further hurt to the situation she revealed she was already doing well in the competition.

“They changed their policy mid season, after me signing up already and being 2nd in Player of the Year race.”

She went on to speak about how the decision is effecting all female athletes in the competition.

“You know what really bugs me is that people think I win just by showing up. This is such a slap in the face to ALL female athletes being told that any male can transition and beat them regardless of the life of hard work those women put in.”

“You think you’re attacking me, but you’re actually attacking and putting down ALL other female athletes.”

NXXT Previously expressed support for Davidson

The unexpected decision is a complete reverse of the support previously provided to Hailey Davidson by the organisation.

In 2021 Davidson became the first trans golfer to win a professional women’s event.

Earlier this year she went on to win the NXXT Women’s Classic at Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

Following her win she received a barrage of transphobic hate and vitriol online, with the NXXT supporting her.

The organisation released a statement at the time detailing their support of her inclusion in the competition.

“The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour’s policies, especially concerning gender, have been formulated in alignment with those of the LPGA and USGA” the said.

“This approach is crucial in maintaining the integrity of our partnership with the LPGA and ensuring a fair and consistent competitive environment.”

“When Hailey Davidson joined the tour, she complied with these policies by providing necessary documentation.”

“Competitors must be a biological female at birth to participate”

However the organisation has now reversed their support for Hailey Davidson and other trans competitors.

“Effective immediately, competitors must be a biological female at birth to participate” they announced in a statement.

“This decision underscores the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of women’s professional golf and ensuring fair competition.”

Citing a “dedication to competitive fairness and enhancing opportunities for female athletes” NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon made the announcement today.

“As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports” his statement reads.

“Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes.”

“Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field.”

The decision now leaves Davidson unable to compete in further games in the competition.