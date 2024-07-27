Trans Writer Ash Shirvington Wins QLD Young Writers Award

The State Library of Queensland have announced their 2024 award winners with trans author Ash Shirvington taking home the top prize.

It’s the second year entering the competition for Ash who was surprised to take home win.

However this year his personal and touching story resonated with the judges when selecting his entry.

Ash Shirvington wins with personal story of biology and bodily autonomy

In 2023 Ash Shirvington submitted his story Feed It To The Dog for the State Library Of Queensland Young Writers Award.

Despite not winning Ash was a runner up in the 2023 competition.

This year Ash entered the competition again with his short story Birdbone, which secured him the top prize in the competition.

Ash drew on his experiences and identity as a Trans man when crafting his story to deliver what judges praised as “an impressive exploration of adolescent life and longing … with a striking conclusion”.

“Birdbone is a story about biology and bodily autonomy, focusing on the tensions between 2 children learning about how they view the world – and how the world views them” he said of his work.

“I found out about the competition last year and I wanted to try to be a part of it – although I never expected to place.”

The win will see Ash receive a $2,000 cash prize for his efforts, his work will also be published in literary magazine Kill Your Darlings and he will receive a Queensland Writers Centre membership.

Ash Shirvington joins the likes of well known and successful authors who have previously won the award, which has been taking place for over 20 years. Previous winners include Benjamin Law, Tara June Winch, Shastra Deo, Rebecca Jessen and Lech Blaine.

The Young Writers Award continues to shine a spotlight on the talents of young emerging writers in Queensland says State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald.

“The impressive diversity of talent once again defines this year’s Young Writers Award entries” she said in a statement,

“State Library is proud to support the next generation of writers to help ensure a thriving literary community in Queensland.”

“The Young Writers Award is a terrific opportunity for emerging writers to showcase works of fiction, make long-lasting industry connections, and achieve publication.”

To read the winning entries and judges comments readers can head to the State Library Of Queensland website.