Two Brisbane Queens Rumoured For Drag Race Down Under

It has been less than a week since the current cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Four are rumoured to have flown into New Zealand to commence filming.

As per usual the rumour mill has gone into over drive with eagle eyed internet sleuths attempting to uncover the season four cast.

One fan site in particular has already collated a list of the potential cast, citing two Brisbane queens as likely to be competing on season four. If the rumours are true we are set to see Brisbane drag royalty on our screens.

Who will represent Brisbane on Drag Race Down Under Season Four?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Fandom wiki page has revealed a list of eleven potential queens for the upcoming cast, amongst those are Brisbane icons Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani.

If these two iconic queens appear this season it will be the first time two Brisbane queens have appeared together on the show and only the second time Brisbane has been represented in the competition.

Can Mandy Moobs dominate the competition?

Mandy Moobs is a name already familiar to Drag Race Down Under. As owner of The Hemmingbird she is one of Brisbane’s most sought after seamstresses having already sewn beautiful creations that have appeared on previous seasons of the program, including looks showcased by Beverly Kills during season two.

Not just a talented look queen Mandy Moobs is known for being an incredible all round entertainer in the Brisbane scene. She is a resident performer at Fluffy, a part of the wildly popular drag show Hey Felicia, a regular performer and host at The Sportsman Hotel and has been the recipient of several awards at the Brisbane Pride Queens Ball Awards.

We know Mandy has previously been considered for the program after she posted a candid behind the scenes shot of her audition video call in 2021.

Will Mandy bring it home for Brisbane?

Will Freya Armani fry the competition?

Freya Armani is another name that is known to Brisbane audiences, this talented and dynamic queen has been slaying her way across Brisbane scene with her powerhouse performances.

Also a resident performer at Fluffy Freya has performed at The Wickham Hotel as well as countless other venues, competed in the Starlet competition and most recently performed in Club Broadway.

Freya combines her love for makeup, dance, theatre & fashion to deliver show stopping performances that will make her a force to be reckoned with on the Drag Race Down Under Stage.

Drag Race Down Under Season Four Rumoured Cast

So just who else could be joining these two talented queens?

Take a look at the full rumoured cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Four below.