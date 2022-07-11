—

The tickets to the official pool parties at the Sydney WorldPride 2023 were among the ticketed events that were available for pre-sale access on July 11, 2022.

Pre-sale tickets to Sydney WorldPride 2023 and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events opened on Monday morning and were sold out within minutes. Mardi Gras members as well as people who had registered to get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets took to social media after being unable to book tickets for popular events of their choice.

A SydneyWorld Pride spokesperson told Star Observer said there was an “unprecedented demand” for tickets to many events, and added that those who did not manage to get tickets could book them when the sale to the general public opens this Friday.

“It is great to see so much excitement for Sydney WorldPride 2023,” said a Sydney WorldPride spokesperson. “As the first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere, we are seeing unprecedented demand for tickets from both locals and visitors. All events that were in the pre-sale will also be included in the general public on-sale this Friday 15 July 9AM AEST.”

Southern Hemisphere’s Biggest Global Pride Event

The Southern hemisphere’s biggest global pride event WorldPride comes to Sydney in 2023 and will be held along with the annual Mardi Gras events.

“This is going to be an LGBTQI event the size of which has never been held in the Southern Hemisphere before,” Sydney WorldPride 2023 CEO Kate Wickett had told Star Observer in an interview last month.

The Sydney WorldPride 2023 and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will run from February 17, 2023 to March 5, 2023.

One of the world’s biggest Pride celebrations is heading to Sydney in 2023! 🌈

The celebrations kick off with the Mardi Gras Fair Day at Victoria Park on February 19, 2023 and conclude with the Pride March across Sydney Harbour Bridge on March 5, 2023.

The important events include the Mardi Gras Parade on February 25, First Nations Gathering Space (February 23 – February 28), WorldPride Opening concert (February 24) and the Human Rights Conference (March 1 – March 3).

Pre-Sale Tickets Open

Pre-sale tickets for people who had registered for exclusive early access and Mardi Gras members (who get an additional discount for some Mardi Gras events), opened on Monday. Every customer could book up to six tickets.

Many took to social media to complain that tickets for many popular events sold out in less than half an hour. Complaints included being unable to access the booking platform, tickets being sold out, not being able to use Amex cards and the high prices for some events.

“Welp those WorldPride and Mardi Gras pre-sale tickets got sold out in less than half an hour and some in lesser time than that. All the plans you made with your friends have had to change now because unless you get them together it’s unlikely many would get to attend together,” one user posted on Twitter.

Another user who had booked tickets to visit Australia in February 2023, managed to grab some of the tickets and let social media know about it: “Just got tickets to the Mardi Gras party and the WorldPride opening concert. The ticket purchasing was chaos, but at least it’s done.”

The organisers said there there were some issues for Amex card users, which was sorted out within a couple of minutes. WorldPride also took to social media to announce that the pre-sale allocation for the Mardi Gras after party had been exhausted.

Pricey Tickets

The $1,497 price tag for tickets to the three-day the Human Rights Conference for general attendees (corporate and government attendees pay $1,797 and those from non-profits and community organisations will have to pay $747) seemed to rile some.

WorldPride took to twitter to respond to some queries. “Sydney WorldPride is a not-for-profit. Our ticketing income does not cover the cost of the festival, which is why we are reliant on government and corporate partners to make WorldPride possible,” said the organisers.

They added that discounted tickets at $49 for the opening concert, closing party and the Human rights conference were available to those who could not pay for full-priced tickets. There are also scholarships available for the Human Rights Conference.

The organisers also responded to those who had complained about not having received the email with access to the pre-sale tickets and asked them to check their spam inbox.







