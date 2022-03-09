—

Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH), the largest pediatric hospital in the US, has stopped providing gender-affirming hormone therapies for transgender children.

After assessing the Attorney General's and Governor's actions, Texas Children's Hospital paused hormone-related prescription therapies for gender-affirming services. This step was taken to safeguard our healthcare professionals and impacted families from potential criminal legal ramifications."

Texas AG Called Gender-Affirming Treatments Child Abuse

This move comes in the wake of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton releasing a legal opinion in which he said that gender-affirming treatments are a form of child abuse.

“There is no doubt that these procedures are ‘abuse’ under Texas law, and thus must be halted. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) has a responsibility to act accordingly. I’ll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans,” said Paxton.

In response to the news of TCH halting gender-affirming hormone therapies, Texas Attorney General Paxton tweeted, “Glad to hear that today Texas Children’s Hospital halted their child-abuse procedures.”

Study Shows Gender-Affirming Care Helps Trans Kids

Kimberly Shappley, Texas activist and mother of a trans child, tweeted about her daughter Kai’s reaction.

“She finally broke while washing dishes. An 11 year old sobbing hysterically from a mix of emotions over a sink full of dirty dishes. I cannot even describe the scene in words.”

Shappley continued, “We both agreed that talking to her therapist is not an option right now because we just don’t know the reach of this stupid healthcare ban and would add to the anxiety thanks to the TX Governor.”

This comes as a new study was released showing that access to gender-affirming care significantly cuts the risk of suicide and depression in trans kids.

