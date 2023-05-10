US Representative George Santos Charged By Federal Prosecutors

US Representative George Santos, a Republican, has been charged by federal prosecutors in New York.

Santos has been under scrutiny after it was discovered that his biography and CV are riddled with contradictions, embellishments, and lies.

Specific Charges Not Yet Revealed

According to the CNN, the specific charges have not yet been revealed, however, the investigation focused on his lies while on the campaign trail and questionable financial dealings.

When asked by CNN if Santos should be removed from office, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said that first, “I’ll look at the charges.”

Santos has admitted to making up and embellishing his resume. He has, however, denied that he has done anything illegal.

There are many gaps in his’ backstory including where he studied. Santos said he graduated from Baruch College, attended New York University, and worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

However, none of these places has a record of him either studying or working at these institutions.

Lived in Rio As a Drag Queen

During his time in office, he has been accused of violating federal conflict of interest laws, breaking campaign finance laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran’s dying dog. He also lied about being Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis

In January, photos from 2008 emerged, apparently depicting Santos living in Rio as a drag queen, named Kitara Ravache.

The photo allegedly shows Santos in drag, wearing a strapless red dress and a long brown wig.