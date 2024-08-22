Vale: Australia’s Beloved Gay Penguin Sphen Has Passed Away

SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium have shared the news that Sphen, one half of Sydney’s beloved and famous gay gentoo penguin couple, has sadly passed away.

Sphen passed away shortly before his 12th birthday of natural causes.

Staff brought his partner of six years Magic to go see him to help him process the loss and understand his partner wouldn’t return. They said Magic immediately started singing, and the entire gentoo colony joined in.

“It was a very beautiful moment, the air was just filled with their singing,” penguin keeper Renee Howell told The Guardian.

“It showed the impact [Sphen] had on his partner and that [Magic] actually recognised that his partner was there.

“Soon after, he became quite protective of his partner and that was a very emotional time for us, but we needed to do that in order for him to hopefully comprehend what had happened.”

Howell also said they weren’t sure what the singing meant and they’d never seen behaviour like it in gentoo penguins before – penguins will typically bow or sing to one another during courtship.

But the keeper says it was such a beautiful moment, and there wasn’t a dry eye among the staff of the aquarium

“In that moment for us, it was a beautiful send-off.”

The love story and legacy of Sphen and Magic

Sphen and Magic’s love story rose to global fame in 2018. It inspired a float in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and has been featured in the NSW education syllabus, Netflix series Atypical, and countless books and documentaries.

Through Sphen and Magic’s fame, the aquarium has been able to share important messages on conservation, plastic pollution, global warming, and the importance of protecting wild penguins through fundraising initiatives.

The couple were together for six years, and successfully adopted and raised two chicks, Sphengic and Clancy.

Keepers at the aquarium say that Sphen and Magic had a unique bond. They could be found together outside of the breeding season, which is unique for gentoo penguins.

“The loss of Sphen is heartbreaking to the penguin colony, the team and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic’s story,” said Richard Dilly, General Manager of SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium.

“We want to take this opportunity to reflect and celebrate Sphen’s life, remembering what an icon he was, the unique bond he shared with Magic and the positive impact he made in the world.

“Sphen and Magic’s love story captivated the world and it’s been an honour to welcome local and international fans, some of which travelled long distances to see them in real life. The team’s focus is now on Magic, who will soon prepare for his first breeding season without Sphen.”

The SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium are encouraging fans of Sphen and Magic to leave a message of support to the team here.

Vale, Sphen.