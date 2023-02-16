—

A senior Victorian police officer who justified his anti-LGBTQI comments by citing his Catholic “Christian beliefs” has been sacked.

Sergeant Bruno Staffieri, 63, a veteran police officer with 36 years of experience behind him, had received the backing of groups like the Australian Christian Lobby, anti- trans group Binary Australia and the conservative lobbying group Advance Australia.

Advertisement The Age.

A History Of Homophobic Comments

Staffieri had over the past few years made a number of homophobic and transphobic comments publicly. In a social media post on May 17, 2021, Staffieri criticised the Victorian government for reportedly cancelling Australia Day and Anzac Day celebrations (due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time) but allowing the Midsumma Pride march in St Kilda (the restrictions had been eased by then).

“So the next time Australians are sent out to fight a war, maybe we can send out the 8000 that marched today….and try to stop the enemy by waving feathers and brightly coloured boas at them.”

In 2021, he took on Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson on the police’s internal communication platform Yammer over the force participating in the Australian LGBTQ+ inclusion awards.

Advertisement

I Stand By My Christian Beliefs

In March 2022, Staffieri shared on Facebook an ABC report about a teacher who had founded an LGBTQI support group for students at a Sydney school.

“What a disgrace. Bad enough having gay, non-binary teachers, but to have them push their filth on students is a disgraceful crime. Why can’t we sack these teachers?” Staffieri said.

A few months later in November 2022, he took potshots at a colleague, Bonnie Loft, who works with Gender Equality and Inclusion Command. “So you are doing tertiary education studying genders. I’ll make it easy for you to pass….there are 2.”

In a statement to The Age, Staffieri said he was “disappointed that I was dismissed after years of impeccable service,” but added “I stand by my Christian beliefs.”











