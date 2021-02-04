—

A law to ban conversion practices that seek to try and change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity has passed Victorian Parliament’s Upper House on Thursday.

This paves the way for the Bill, that makes it illegal for anyone to offer or subject someone to or advertise conversion practices, to become law in Victoria. The Victorian Legislative Council passed The Change Or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition Bill 2020 27-9, without amendments and with bipartisan support from Labor, Greens, Cross-bench and some Liberal MPs

The Bill was passed in the Lower House on December 10. Liberal MPs had then abstained from the vote in the Lower House.

The law says that anyone who subjects a person to conversion practices that causes serious injury can face up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine of up to $200,000. In case of injury the offender if convicted can be punished with a maximum prison term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

A law to ban conversion practices was one of the campaign promises of the Daniel Andrews’ Labor government.

Many survivors, LGBTQI advocates and allies attended the hearing at Parliament House.

Catching up with survivors, advocates and allies during a quick break in debate on the conversion ban bill. Thank you for your fearless efforts that have brought us to the cusp of the ban becoming law. On the home stretch now! @FionaPattenMLC @AndyMeddickMP @RodBarton4 pic.twitter.com/tzpdSFN0dw — Samantha Ratnam – Leader of the Victorian Greens (@SamanthaRatnam) February 4, 2021

Conversion practices survivor and founder of SOGICE Survivors Chris Csabs welcomed the “historic legislation” and thanked everyone for their support.

Thank you everyone for your ongoing support!!!! #Endconversion https://t.co/plz4zbmiAW — Chris Csabs 🏳️‍🌈 (@ChrisCsabs) February 4, 2021

LGBTQI Australians Deserves Better, says Harriet Shing MP

Harriet Shing, the only out member of the upper house and the first openly lesbian member of the Victorian Parliament, acknowledged the many victims and survivors conversion therapies which sought to change their sexual orientation and gender identity, in her speech during the debate on the Bill in the Upper House.

It’s done. The Bill to ban conversion, change and suppression practices in Victoria has passed, without amendment, 27:9. It was hard, and it was full of pain and distress. But we did it. And we got there together. Thank you for making me brave. I hope I did you proud. — Harriet Shing MP (@ShingvWorld) February 4, 2021

“I want to make sure that we are very clear in this debate around the very human impact that takes place upon us as individuals when the world that we live in as LGBTIQ folk says in fact that we are other and that we are different. I want to recognise that it is all too convenient for people who oppose this bill to start from the position that they do not have anything against LGBTIQ people like me. It is this cognitive dissonance, it is this doublespeak, that does such a disservice to the pain and the disadvantage, the discrimination, the harassment, the vilification that we face every single day, and this is the cause and this is the root of shame,” said Shing.

“Shame comes in so many layers, and people who grow up in a family or in a faith that says that they are not good enough, that they are wrong – that we are wrong – that says in fact that love is conditional upon us either denying who we are or agreeing to change, or in certain tragic circumstances, too many of which I am aware of personally, are forced to change. It is not acceptable that in a debate like this victims and survivors and our communities—my communities—are denied the opportunity to have our equality, our pain and hurt and trauma, on a footing which is of the utmost importance.”

The MP concluded her speech by saying that the LGBTQI community deserves better. “We deserve better. We deserve better than to have to beg Australia for the right under marriage legislation to be with and to marry and to have our relationships recognised at law on an equal footing.”

Opposition Seeks Delay In Vote, Amendments

Liberal members said while they support the intention to ban conversion practices, they expressed opposition to the Bill citing calls by faith organisations and the Australian Medical Association. Many Liberal MPs banded together to support Shadow Attorney General and Liberal-National MP Edward O’Donohue’s amendments to the Bill.

The amendments introduced by O’Donohue sought to delay a vote on the Bill and instead send it for further consultation. The amendments sought clarifications on rights of children and parents to seek assistance with gender identity and sexual orientation, legal competence of children under 18 to provide informed consent for puberty blocker treatment, right of individuals to seek voluntary assistance via faith organisation counselling services and rights of faith organisations to provide care for those voluntarily seeking assistance with regard to their gender identity and sexual orientation.

O’Donohue’s motion to withdraw the Bill was defeated 19 to 16 and the motion to send the Bill for committee inquiry was defeated 22-15. O’Donahue’s amendment to remove provisions would give the Victoria Human Rights Commission powers to investigate serious or systemic conversion practices was also defeated 19-16.