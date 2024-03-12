Your first look at Australian LGBTQIA+ Drama Invisible Boys

Stan Australia have this week unveiled the first look their original series Invisible Boys.

Set in the Western Australian town of Geraldton the story follows the lives of three gay teenagers as they grapple with their sexuality in a small country town.

The series is based on the book by award winning Australian author Holden Sheppard.

Filming of Invisible Boys is underway

Invisible Boys was a massive hit for Holden Sheppard, released in 2019 it was his debut novel and it caught everyone’s attention.

The raw and emotional story went on to secure many awards an accolades for his remarkable story telling.

After releasing his second book, The Brink, Holden has completed his third book and is now working on a sequel to Invisible Boys.

However, following the success of Invisible Boys it was announced that the book was being developed by Stan Australia and Screenwest as a TV series.

Now filming of the ten part series is well underway in Western Australia, with Stan revealing their first look at the cast of Invisible Boys.

“They are all so PERFECTLY cast, every single one of them”

So effective is the casting of Invisible Boys that any fan of the book will instantly identify the characters.

Sporting blue hair, eye liner and a my chemical romance t-shirt, Joseph Zada oozes the punk rock vibes of the troubled Charlie.

Familiar to many from his time on The Voice, where he made it all the way to the finals, is Aydan Calafiore plays the role of the gentle, affable and shy Zeke.

Playing Hammer, the arrogant and competitive footballer is Zach Blampied, known to viewers for his role in New Gold Mountain.

Rounding out the group is Joe Klocek, fullfilling the role of the quiet and considered Matt who joins the group on their journey of self discovery.

Not to be forgotten, the iconic Pia Miranda, known for her role in Looking For Alibrandi, joins the series as Anna.

Taking to social media Holden gushed about just how stoked he is with the cast for the series.

“The series is currently filming in Geraldton & Perth and the cast is just phenomenal!” he gushed.

“I am so chuffed that my favourite scene from the book (the rooftop scene) is one of our first looks at the show.”

“In this pic we have THE BOYS: Zach Blampied (Hammer), Aydan Calafiore (Zeke), Joe Klocek (Matt) and Joseph Zada (Charlie).”

“They are all so PERFECTLY cast, every single one of them, and I am so fkn happy & can’t wait to see the series!”