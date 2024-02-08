Will Brisbane Finally See More Of Our Queens on Drag Race Down Under? 

With a new year brings a new crop of queens ready to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. In 2024, another batch of talented queens will compete on the fourth season of the globally popular show. Previously contestants Anita Wig’lit and Hannah Conda have filmed appearances on international versions with rumours swirling that season two queen Kween Kong will appear in an upcoming Global All Stars season of Drag Race. It is now understood that the queens selected for the 2024 season will fly to New Zealand next week to start filming.

But with so many seasons produced so far, Brisbane has seen just one queen compete on the hit show.

In season two viewers were treated to the talented Beverly Kills who slayed her way through the competition proving herself a clear favourite amongst fans around the globe. However, Beverly remains the only queen representing Brisbane and Queensland on the program, so will this year be the year Brisbane shines on Drag Race Down Under? Brisbane has seen its dynamic drag scene grow and evolve over the years with more venues showcasing more talented queens in weekly shows and competitions. So let’s take a look at some queens we could hope to see on our screens this year.

Will Chocolate Boxx have her chance at the Drag Race crown?

One queen that has has been a surprising omission from casting is Brisbane queen, Chocolate Boxx. This stunning First Nations queen has been making waves across the country for many years and is a shining star in the Brisbane scene. Chocolate Boxx has won numerous awards including taking out the national title of Miss First Nations, Drag Performer of The Year Award and The First Nations Leadership and Engagement award at The Brisbane Pride Queens Ball Awards. Another season without Chocolate Boxx is something we do not deserve.

Will Mandy Moobs & Gayleen Tuckwood make a family appearance?

Drag Race loves to cast queens with existing relationships and Mandy Moobs and Gayleen Tuckwood are the perfect pairing. These two talented queens are the Brisbane sewing queens who could take this competition down. Best known at their home venue, The Sportsman Hotel, Mandy Moobs and Gayleen Tuckwood also work together sewing gowns, which have appeared on Drag Race Down Under previously, at The Hemmingbird, a sewing business owned by Moobs and her partner. This dynamic duo could bring so much to the competition we haven’t seen before.

Can Maxibon & Quiche Lorraine eat up the competition?

Maxibon is one of Brisbane’s baby queens who has been slaying her time on the Brisbane scene. Throwing her wig into the ring for any competition has seen this queen put it all on the line and in 2023 her efforts paid off as she was crowned Miss Sportsman 2023, given the chance Maxibon could eat the competition. Although she has been on the scene for several years, Quiche Lorraine has seen her star on the rise as this dynamic queen has put her stamp on countless Brisbane competitions, most recently starring in the hilarious production of Gay School at The Sportsman Hotel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is expected to air on Stan in Australia later this year.