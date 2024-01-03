FABBA – ABBA’S Best Hits

Sure to sell out, secure your tickets now for a musical journey through the very best of ABBA’s biggest hits.

Guaranteed to have you singing from the very first song, bring your friends, bring your family and most of all – bring your dancing shoes! Sing and dance along to Dancing Queen, Thank You for the Music, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Honey Honey, Ring Ring, I Do I Do I Do I Do I Do and so many more iconic songs.

Bookings are essential online or contact Customer Service on 9876 4357.

Why not enjoy a delicious meal in Rawsons Restaurant prior to the show? Reserve your table and view the menu online here.

When: Friday January 19, 2023

Where: The Epping Club, 45 Rawson Street, Epping NSW 2121