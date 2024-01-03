FABBA – ABBA’S Best Hits

Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
Contributor
January 3, 2024
FABBA – ABBA’S Best Hits

Sure to sell out, secure your tickets now for a musical journey through the very best of ABBA’s biggest hits.

Guaranteed to have you singing from the very first song, bring your friends, bring your family and most of all – bring your dancing shoes! Sing and dance along to Dancing Queen, Thank You for the Music, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, Honey Honey, Ring Ring, I Do I Do I Do I Do I Do and so many more iconic songs.

Bookings are essential online or contact Customer Service on 9876 4357.

Why not enjoy a delicious meal in Rawsons Restaurant prior to the show? Reserve your table and view the menu online here.

When: Friday January 19, 2023

Where: The Epping Club, 45 Rawson Street, Epping NSW 2121

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Lights, Camera, Action: Flickerfest showcases the best short films in its 2024 return
January 3, 2024 | Contributor

Lights, Camera, Action: Flickerfest showcases the best short films in its 2024 return
Arts & Entertainment Scene Sponsored Content
The Great Gay Meetup – Carmen Hendricks
January 2, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Great Gay Meetup – Carmen Hendricks
Melbourne Scene Sound What's on
CERES Queer Weed Dating
January 2, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

CERES Queer Weed Dating
Melbourne Scene What's on
Homophonic! 2024
January 2, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Homophonic! 2024
Melbourne Sound What's on
Rassputin’s Wet Posse Presents Wet Wednesdays
January 2, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Rassputin’s Wet Posse Presents Wet Wednesdays
Melbourne Stage What's on
Pride Piano Bar with Frock Hudson And Cameron Thomas
January 1, 2024 | Alexander Driscoll

Pride Piano Bar with Frock Hudson And Cameron Thomas
Melbourne What's on