Sydney’s TEATRO Launches Dazzling New Cabaret Season

Sydney’s newest performance hub, TEATRO at the Italian Forum in Leichhardt, is swinging open its doors this November with a glittering new cabaret season, featuring some of the country’s most celebrated performers.

Cabaret at TEATRO will run for a limited three-week season from 4 – 22 November, bringing together a dazzling lineup of music, storytelling, and Australian stage royalty.

“This strictly limited season promises to be a standout addition to Sydney’s theatre calendar,” organisers say.

Across 19 nights, the stage will be graced by an all-star lineup including iOTA, Ursula Yovich, Genevieve Lemon, Michael Cormick, John O’Hara, Rachael Beck, Debora Krizak, Amy Lehpamer, Bobby Fox, Stellar Perry, Ryan González, Marney McQueen, and the incomparable Bernadette Robinson. Each will showcase their signature artistry, spanning musical theatre, pop, jazz, soul and cabaret.

Among the most hotly anticipated shows is There’s Nothing Like a Dame on 18 November, starring Australian drag icon and cabaret queen Minnie Cooper. A beloved fixture of the Sydney drag scene and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Minnie has performed alongside Kylie Minogue, Cyndi Lauper, Adam Lambert, and Australia’s original drag queen, Carlotta. “When it comes to charisma, class and camp,” says Minnie, “there truly is nothing like a dame!”

Celebrating Australian cabaret excellence

The season is steered by two creative powerhouses and titans of the industry: director Gale Edwards AM, whose career spans the Royal Shakespeare Company, Broadway, and Opera Australia, and musical director Max Lambert AM, who earned a Helpmann Award for The Boy From Oz and served as Musical Director for the ceremonies at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.

From the powerhouse vocals of The Sound of Music’s Amy Lehpamer, to the cabaret brilliance of Dame Minnie Cooper and the heartfelt storytelling of Ursula Yovich, Cabaret at TEATRO promises nights of laughter, intimacy, and unforgettable moments.

Performances begin 4 November. Tickets and full program details are available now at teatroitalianforum.com.au — and with a lineup this dazzling and some shows on one night only, you’ll want to book ASAP.