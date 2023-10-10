2023 Sickening Ball

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
October 10, 2023
In the Dark Presents a terrifyingly good time with an incredible cast of spooky stars at the 2023 Sickening Ball! There are no cobwebs on these hardworking stars, including some of the busiest queens in the industry: Adore Delano, Art Simone, Detox, Evah Destruction, Kerri Colby and Marcia Marcia Marcia. With Ultra Glamazon level VIP tickets already sold out across all states, get in quick or miss out on the most ghoulish and fabulous night of the year!

When: November 3, 2023 7:30 pm – 11:00 pm
Where: Chaser’s Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets: $89 – $210 for Sickening VIP (Pre-Show Drag Race Meet & Greet session, 1 hr meet & mingle and more!)

 

