80s & 90s Drag Queen Show

Gold Coast What's on
Michael James
January 27, 2024
Drag yourself back to the ’80s and ’90s with this drag extravaganza!

Are you a child of the 80’s? Can’t get enough of those 90’s hits?  Look no further!

Pack your things and head to the Gold Coast this February for the 80’s & 90’s Drag Extravaganza. Kicking off on Friday, February 9 in Tweed Heads, three fierce, award-winning drag queens will bring to life some of the biggest hits from your favourite decades.

This fabulous evening will feature three hours of non-stop entertainment, and live performances, including 10 live dance acts as well as games and prizes that will test your musical knowledge. The 80’s & 90’s Drag Extravaganza will take place at the

When: February 9, 2024, 7.30 pm

Where: Tweed Heads South Hall, 18 Heffron St, Tweed Heads, South NSW 

Tickets: $33 onwards

 


