A Kind Of Hush – The Magic Of Karen Carpenter: Pride Guide 2024

A Kind of Hush sees four extraordinary artists join together to honour singer and drummer Karen Carpenter. An all-female band will take to the stage to celebrate the magic of Karen Carpenter’s music and her short lived, yet highly accomplished life.

Carpenter was a trailblazing woman with a timeless voice, co-producing classic hits including “Close to You” and “Rainy Days and Mondays”. Join Katie Noonan, Melinda Schneider, and Abby Dobson in this beautifully emotional stage show.

When: April 4, 2024 at 7pm

Where: Sydney Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Bennelong Point





