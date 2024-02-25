A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Pride Guide 2024

Jasmine Simmons
February 26, 2024
A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Pride Guide 2024
Image: Supplied

Immersive yourself in Shakespeare’s classic comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this Mardi Gras season. Love is in the air as two young lovers, Hermia and Lysander, fantasise about their futures together.

Conflict arises when Demetrius expresses his love for Hermia and gets her father on his side. This re-imagined Shakespeare performance is an explosion of comic confusion that jeopardises the future of all lovers. Do not miss out on the breathless production filled with magic, mirth, and mayhem.

When: March 2 – 30, 2024

Where: Sydney Opera House, Bennelong Point

