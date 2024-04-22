Queerbourhood At The Bearded Tit

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Queerbourhood At The Bearded Tit
Image: Queerbourhood's Fetu Taku (left) from @fetu.taku.angelz and Emma Wong (right) from @emmawong___

Head down to The Bearded Tit on a Wednesday night and immerse yourself in the Queerbourhood.

The weekly event comprises a collection of performance art that showcases works from the queer community. Each week is a new line-up of artists, dancers and singers to perform at Queerbourhood and express their latest creations. From up-and-coming Indie bands to spectacular drag shows, Queerbourhood always has a large variety of acts for everyone to enjoy.

Frequent performers at Queerbourhood include the highly talented Fetu Taku and Emma Wong, both with upcoming gigs at the venue.

Don’t miss out on the empowering performances that will stun all at The Bearded Tit.

For more information and announcements, visit The Bearded Tit Facebook page here.

When: Wednesdays, 7 pm.

Where: 183 Regent St, Redfern

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Trivia At The Newtown Hotel
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Trivia At The Newtown Hotel
Scene Sydney What's on
Philter Phridays At The Bearded Tit
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Philter Phridays At The Bearded Tit
Scene Sydney What's on
Trivia At The Colombian Hotel
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Trivia At The Colombian Hotel
Scene Sydney What's on
Turbo Trivia At Stonewall
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Turbo Trivia At Stonewall
Scene Sydney What's on
No Strings Attached At The Burdekin
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

No Strings Attached At The Burdekin
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Kinselas Hotel Happy Hour 
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Kinselas Hotel Happy Hour 
Scene Sydney What's on