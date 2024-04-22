Queerbourhood At The Bearded Tit

Head down to The Bearded Tit on a Wednesday night and immerse yourself in the Queerbourhood.

The weekly event comprises a collection of performance art that showcases works from the queer community. Each week is a new line-up of artists, dancers and singers to perform at Queerbourhood and express their latest creations. From up-and-coming Indie bands to spectacular drag shows, Queerbourhood always has a large variety of acts for everyone to enjoy.

Frequent performers at Queerbourhood include the highly talented Fetu Taku and Emma Wong, both with upcoming gigs at the venue.

Don’t miss out on the empowering performances that will stun all at The Bearded Tit.

For more information and announcements, visit The Bearded Tit Facebook page here.

When: Wednesdays, 7 pm.

Where: 183 Regent St, Redfern