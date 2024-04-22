Trivia At The Colombian Hotel

Do you want to test your knowledge on a Tuesday night? Head down to the jewel of Oxford Street, The Colombian Hotel, for a fantastic night of trivia.

The event is held every Tuesday on the Colombian Rooftop with free entry for all and a great range of prizes to be won. Make sure to plan ahead and get there a bit early, as the Trivia starts at 7 pm sharp. You will not want to miss out!

Get a group ready and join in on Trivia Tuesdays at The Colombian.

When: Tuesdays, 7 pm

Where: The Colombian Hotel, 117/125 Oxford St, Darlinghurst