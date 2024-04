Get out on a Monday night and test your knowledge at The Newtown Hotel trivia.

Hosted by Quizmeisters, found out just how smart you really are every Monday.

Gather your mates, get creative with your group name, and book trivia at The Newtown Hotel starting at 7 pm. You do not want to miss out on all the fun!

For more information, visit The Newtown Hotel website here.

When: Mondays, 7 pm

Where: The Newtown Hotel, 174 King St, Newtown