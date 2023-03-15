Absolutely Queer: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Image: Zan Wimberley/supplied

Tileah Dobson
March 15, 2023

If you’re looking for a free exhibition that highlights and explores the queer community’s history and creative talents, then look no further than the Powerhouse Museum.

Absolutely Queer

Come and see this beautiful exhibition that celebrates contemporary queer creativity for Sydney WorldPride. Highlighting the city’s leading queer creatives who aim to reshape the attitudes toward their community through their work, personal stories, and creative processes.

The exhibition features costumes, designs, fashion, artworks, activism, and multimedia. Something for everyone to enjoy and appreciate.

Featured creatives include the Beautiful and Useful Studio of Maurice Goldberg and Matthew Aberline, multi-disciplinary artist Justin Shoulder, drag king performer Sexy Galexy, multi-award-winning Mardi Gras costume designer Renè Rivas and many more.

When: 10 am to 5 pm every day from Friday 17th February until Sunday 31st December

Where: Powerhouse Museum, 500 Harris Street Ultimo

Price: Free

