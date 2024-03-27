Angels Of The North: Pride Guide 2024

ITDEVENTS presents Angels of the North, starring an electrifying trio from RuPaul’s Drag Race! Featured on the Drag Race UK Season 5, Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli, and Tomara Thomas will make their way Down Under to perform at Universal Sydney.

The unforgettable event will be filled with glamour, glitter, and the charm that radiates from these Drag Superstars. This camp, jaw-dropping, immersive experience is one you won’t want to miss.

When: April 27, 2024 at 7pm

Where: Universal, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst





