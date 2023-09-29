Arcoíris Queer Latin Party: Barbie Sangrienta

Take one part leggy plastic pop-culture phenomenon, mix with a dash of halloween spookiness and serve in a glass full to the brim with latin music, joy, colour and atmosphere and you might get close to the vibrant cocktail that is Arcoíris Queer Latin Party’s Barbie Sangienta. Co-founded by Felipe Coral, Santiago Aguirre Castiblanco and Andrés Guevara, this will be Arcoíris’ seventh event, a halloween spectacular in hot pink with a side of (fake) blood. Come dressed as your favourite Bloody Barbie to win a $300 best-dressed prize, and enjoy the international performers including: Valencia, Avah Miss-Beehava, Angel, La Coral, DJ Andrés Guevara and even gogo dancers.