August 19: Club Broadway

Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
August 15, 2023
August 19: Club Broadway
Image: Facebook

After three sell-out events in Sydney, Club Broadway is back for a fourth month. 

Created by DJ Dan Murphy and Gary Nunn, Club Broadway is Australia’s newest and most unique nightclub experience.

Described as combining a rave and a night at the theatre, guests will be able to sing and dance to your favourite musical theatre show tunes, including Hamilton, Sondheim, Six, Muriel’s Wedding, Disney, Smash, Les Mis, Chicago, Rent, Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, and more.

Sing along to the musicals that you know and love plus enjoy some pop-up drag and live performances.

Where: Universal Sydney Upstairs, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

When: August 19, 2023, 6pm – 10pm

www.clubbroadway.co

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-08-19
Event Time : 8:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Brisbears Northern Exposure 2023
August 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Brisbears Northern Exposure 2023
Brisbane Scene What's on
The Big Gay Day 2023
August 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

The Big Gay Day 2023
Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on
LEGACY Drag Competition
August 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

LEGACY Drag Competition
Melbourne What's on
Pride Drag Bingo
August 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Pride Drag Bingo
Melbourne What's on
A Very Sporty Beers For Queers!
August 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

A Very Sporty Beers For Queers!
Melbourne What's on
Wear It Purple Day 2023
August 10, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Wear It Purple Day 2023
What's on