Visit the much-loved Beacham Hotel on Oxford Street during the week for Happy Hour!

Five days a week from Monday to Friday, The Beacham offers $7 wines, $7 select schooners, and $8 pints. Gather a group of friends or workmates and head over to the vibey Beacham Hotel for a cheap bevy and a good time.

For more information, visit the website here.

When: Monday to Friday, 4-6 pm

Where: The Beacham, 265-267 Oxford St, Darlinghurst