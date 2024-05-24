It’s well and truly time to snuggle up in the warm and cozy arms of Beers for Queers: June Edition, with a stellar saucy lineup, hot tunes, a little retail therapy at the Gay Stuff Markets and a plate of delicious and comforting pub classics at the Fox Hotel! Whether it’s dancing the night away to a fresh and fabulous batch of tunes by DJs Pablo and HipHopHoe, cheering your socks off to performances by Bruno Salsicce, Velma Vouloir, Bitumen and Friends, or just having a pint and a chat with old friends and new, Beers For Queers is never to be missed!

When: June 22, 2024, 5 pm–1 am.

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington Street, Collingwood

Tickets: Free Entry!

Accessibility: The Fox Hotel front bar and pool table areas are accessible from the street via a ramp, but there are narrow doorways throughout the hotel and little steps to the toilets and the other rooms of the pub. There are also gender-free toilets, a coatcheck in the cooler months, a screen showing the stage in the front bar and "more chilled zones" in the upstairs area and beer gardens For more information contact The Fox Hotel by emailing [email protected] or calling 03 9416 4957 "Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don't come. Do a RAT before you come if you can."