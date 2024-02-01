BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

#WeMetAtBero is a community staple, pumping the best house beats all night long. located in one of Sydney’s premier Gaybourhoods Surry Hills, on Sundays from 3:00 PM till the dark hours of Monday morning, this is one of the best ways to chase off that creeping Monday anxiety.

Beresford Sundays hosts the fiercest of Queens and the best DJs Sydney has to offer, so make sure you don’t miss out!

To get more information, we recommend checking The Beresford’s Facebook page here.

When: Sundays, 7pm

Where: The Beresford Hotel, 354 Bourke Street, Surry Hills





