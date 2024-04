Enjoy some of the hottest hits on a Friday and Saturday night at The Beresford Hotel.

From techno and house beats to RNB classics, Bero Upstairs has all you want to hear.

The $12 Fireball specials will get you cheering on the dance floor, so make your way to Beresford and dance your way into the weekend. Cheers to that!

Make sure to check out The Beresford website here.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until 1 am

Where: 354 Bourke St, Surry Hills