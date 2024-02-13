Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild!

Beloved international superstar Bob the Drag Queen, fresh from a guest star appearance MCing Madonna’s The Celebration Tour will be touring Australia in July and tickets are on presale from the 8th of February! Bursting onto the international scene on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob is now a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and Television Academy Honours-winning artist, musician and podcaster. Enjoy Bob’s high-octane humor and storytelling in this adult blend of comedy and performance full of flair and charisma.

When: July 20, 2024

Where: Plenary MCEC, 1 Convention Centre Place, South Wharf

Tickets:

Accessibility:The Plenery at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre is wheelchair accessible.**This event is strictly 18+** July 20, 2024Plenary MCEC, $69–$118 plus booking fee (VIP Add on includes early access to merch, commemorative lanyard and photo opportunity)The Plenery at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre is wheelchair accessible.**This event is strictly 18+**