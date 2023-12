See the Hollywood Blonde reimagined in this enticing, luscious and exotic performance.

Proving that blondes really do have more fun, see Ziegfeld Boy skew notions of gender and sex through unique “boylesque”, bringing some of the most sultry and seductive songs to hit the silver screen, re-imagined for a whole new generation.

To get your tickets, visit this link!

When: January 9–10

Where: Chapel Off Chapel – Chapel Theatre, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran