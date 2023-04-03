Brian Connolly’s Pop Up Gallery: What’s On In Queer Sydney

If you loved the amount of LGBTQ pride during Sydney WorldPride, then you’re in for a treat with this beautiful exhibition brought to you by the talented queer artist, Brian Connolly.

Held at the Pullman Sydney Hyde Park, this exhibition is free for everyone to enjoy and is located at the hotel’s newly opened gallery. Being the first exhibition in the newly minted space dedicated to supporting queer artists, everyone is welcome to enjoy the exhibition at all hours.

A born and bred Sydney local, Connolly’s work is famously known for his artwork’s etherealism and psychedelia nature.

Those familiar with Connolly’s work and are fans will be able to purchase the work shown in the gallery.

When: Access to the exhibition is 24/7 until 30th June 2023

Advertisements

Where: Pullman Sydney Hyde Park, 36 College Street

Price: Free