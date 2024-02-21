Brisbane Hustlers Heat Up With Their Saucy Car Wash

Looking for a way to combine your love of rugby, rugby players, speedos and the love of a nice clean car?

We’ve found the perfect event for you.

The local LGBTQIA+ and inclusive rugby team the Brisbane Hustlers are kicking off with the year with an event to get your attention.

This March the team will be hosting their regular car wash event with some of your favourite players getting to work for you with nothing but their speedos and a smile.

Brisbane Hustlers: Raising money on the road to Bingham

While this sounds like a perfect way to get your car serviced, it’s not just all for fun.

The event is a fundraiser for the club to help the team compete in the international Rugby tournament, The Bingham Cup.

Hosted in a different country every year, gay and inclusive teams come together to fight for the international title and the glory that comes with it.

This year the Brisbane Hustlers will travel to Rome for the competition.

Funds raised from the car wash will help reduce costs for the team to travel and compete in the competition.

When: Sunday March 9th from 7am

Where: Norths Rugby Club, Shaw Road, Wavell Heights