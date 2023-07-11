Broken Heel Festival 

Although released over 29 years ago, the spirit of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is being kept sparkling in Broken Hill.

Every year, the outback town hosts a three-day festival that celebrates the art of drag, the glitter, the sequins, and Australia’s Queer community.

Over the course of three days, “you’ll live your own desert adventure in and around Priscilla’s spiritual home,” visiting film locations, from the Living Desert Sanctuary and Silverton to the Palace Hotel.

And of course, don’t miss the Main Drag In Drag street parade, where the entire community of Broken Hill joins in on the spectacle.

Broken Heel Festival runs from September 7 – 11 in Broken Hill, NSW

www.bhfestival.com

