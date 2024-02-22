C Moore Hardy – Life in Black, White and Pink: Pride Guide 2024

Highly respected photographer and icon of the community, C Moore Hardy, has captured images of life, celebration and struggle in Sydney’s queer community for the last 50 years.

This major exhibition covers three decades and features portraits, frozen moments, and vignettes covering significant events, people and social temperament across the changing queer landscape of this city.

A stunning, inspiring walk though of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ remarkable history.

When: Feb 16 – Mar 9

Where: National Art School, cnr Forbes & Burton Sts, Darlinghurst