Camp Culture is an interactive circus show, full of games and activities for people of all ages, led by Circus star Dale Woodbridge-Brown.

According to organisers, “the Faboriginal boy from the bush serves up fierce skills and sass with a lot of humour and heart, proving that even the squarest tent peg can fit in a round hole with empathy, understanding and some silly games.”

For more information and for tickets, visit Sydney Festival’s website at sydneyfestival.org.au

When: Performances January 12 – January 14

Where: Seymour Centre, Corner of City Road and Cleveland Street, Chippendale