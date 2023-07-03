Club Broadway

After two sell-out events in Sydney, Club Broadway is back for a third month. 

Created by DJ Dan Murphy and Gary Nunn, Club Broadway is Australia’s newest and most unique nightclub experience.

Described as combining a rave and a night at the theatre, guests will be able to sing and dance to your favourite musical theatre show tunes, including Hamilton, Sondheim, Six, Muriel’s Wedding, Disney, Smash, Les Mis, Chicago, Rent, Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, and more.

Sing along to the musicals that you know and love plus enjoy some pop-up drag and live performances.

Where: Universal Sydney Upstairs, 85-91 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst

When: July 15, 2023, 6pm – 10pm

www.clubbroadway.co

