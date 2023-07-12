Coastal Twist Festival 2023

NSW’s Central Coast is set to fly its rainbow flag as the Coastal Twist Festival presents an inclusive and bold program across a week starting in late September.

The theme this year is “Inclusion Means You,” calling on everyone to nurture a culture of respect in order to create a more welcoming, happier, and healthier Central Coast.

The festival is set to feature “fun and learnings with LGBTIQ Arts & Culture from across our region, our state, and our country as we invite adventurous Artists, Thinkers, and Innovators to present work that simultaneously entertains and expands our worlds, our tolerance and our possibilities.”

The Coastal Twist Festival will culminate in a huge landmark oceanfront Fair Day at the Peninsula Recreation Precinct in Umina Beach on Monday, October 3.

For more information visit their website.

When: September 26 – October 3 2023

Where: Peninsula Recreation Precinct in Umina Beach