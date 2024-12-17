CODED from one of Abbotsford Convent’s star resident artists Amelia O’Leary welcomes audiences into a creative space to catch an inside look at her most recent captivating works.

Witness a night of queer storytelling through three new First Nations femme queer contemporary dance works.

Featuring two guest performances throughout the night, CODED is a duet exploring the embedding of queerness within landscapes in fear of personification of physical queerness.

CODED

23-25 January 2025, 7pm

Oratory, Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford

Tickets: $20-$25