Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
Image: supplied by Midsumma

CODED from one of Abbotsford Convent’s star resident artists Amelia O’Leary welcomes audiences into a creative space to catch an inside look at her most recent captivating works.

Witness a night of queer storytelling through three new First Nations femme queer contemporary dance works.

Featuring two guest performances throughout the night, CODED is a duet exploring the embedding of queerness within landscapes in fear of personification of physical queerness.

23-25 January 2025, 7pm
Oratory, Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford

Tickets: $20-$25

