CODED from one of Abbotsford Convent’s star resident artists Amelia O’Leary welcomes audiences into a creative space to catch an inside look at her most recent captivating works.
Witness a night of queer storytelling through three new First Nations femme queer contemporary dance works.
Featuring two guest performances throughout the night, CODED is a duet exploring the embedding of queerness within landscapes in fear of personification of physical queerness.
CODED
23-25 January 2025, 7pm
Oratory, Abbotsford Convent, Abbotsford
