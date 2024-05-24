Come To Daddy Announces Weekly Entertainment

Brisbane’s new LGBTQI+ friendly venue in West End, Come to Daddy, has announced a range of live entertainment following its opening.

In its first few weeks of being open, Come to Daddy has hosted spectacular drag performances, karaoke/open mic nights, and live music. The fabulous Mandy Moobs, Vollie LaVont, Miss Veeta, Miz Minge, DJ Aaron Maybus and more have already performed at this dazzling venue, and are sure to return.

The inclusive cocktail bar, kitchen, and social club are now open in West End on Wednesdays through Sundays. All weekly events and performers are to be announced on Come to Daddy’s Facebook and Instagram, so stay tuned!

Gather your mates and head down to West End’s hot new venue. Read more about Come to Daddy here.

When: Open Wednesday-Sunday, 3 pm – 10 pm

Where: Come to Daddy, 208 Montague Rd, West End